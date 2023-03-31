 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parliament plagued by disruptions, laments Jagdeep Dhankhar

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

"There are bound to be issues. These are required to be resolved taking recourse to collaborative stance," Dhankhar said on Thursday.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said disorder has become the normal order in Parliament, amid frequent disruptions of proceedings in both Houses during the ongoing Budget session.

He also said there will never be a time in a dynamic democracy when there will be no issues between the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary.

Addressing News 18's Rising India Summit here, he said the temples of democracy, "the legitimate constitutional theatres for dialogue, debate, discussion and deliberation" are plagued by disruptions and disturbance.