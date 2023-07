July 24, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day after Opposition MPs protest against the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

“I again request (AAP MP) Sanjay Singh to leave the House to let proceedings of the House continue,” said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to Singh as he was present in House even after he was suspended for the remaining part of the current Monsoon session.