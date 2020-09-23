172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|parliament-monsoon-session-both-houses-pass-jammu-and-kashmir-official-languages-bill-5876201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parliament Monsoon Session | Both Houses pass Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill

While introducing the Bill, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had highlighted that the inclusion of these languages had long been a demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, where 53.26 percent people speak the Kashmiri language, while 26.64 percent people speak Dogri.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

The Rajya Sabha on September 23 passed the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri, and Hindi as the official languages of the union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir along with English and Urdu. The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill became the sixth Bill to be passed in the Upper House of Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session.

The Lok Sabha had passed the same Bill a day earlier. It was introduced in the Lower House by Minister of State (MoS) for Home G Kishan Reddy. While introducing the Bill, Reddy had highlighted that the inclusion of these languages had long been a demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He had further pointed out that 53.26 percent people of Jammu and Kashmir speak the Kashmiri language, while 26.64 percent people speak Dogri. Urdu, which has for so long been the official language of the UT, is spoken by only 0.16 percent of the population. Even Hindi is spoken by more people of Jammu and Kashmir at 2.36 percent, he said.

Close

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had lauded the passage of the Bill in the Lok Sabha earlier. “A momentous day for the people of J&K as Jammu Kashmir Official Languages (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha. With this historic bill...Long-awaited dream of the people of J&K comes true!" he wrote on Twitter.

related news

He said that efforts will also be made to develop other major regional languages such as Gojri, Pahari, and Punjabi.

In a further tweet, Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the government would leave "no stone unturned" to restore the culture of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 06:13 pm

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill #Parliament Monsoon Session 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.