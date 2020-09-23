Parliament Monsoon Session | Both Houses pass Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill

The Rajya Sabha on September 23 passed the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri, and Hindi as the official languages of the union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir along with English and Urdu. The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill became the sixth Bill to be passed in the Upper House of Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session.

The Lok Sabha had passed the same Bill a day earlier. It was introduced in the Lower House by Minister of State (MoS) for Home G Kishan Reddy. While introducing the Bill, Reddy had highlighted that the inclusion of these languages had long been a demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He had further pointed out that 53.26 percent people of Jammu and Kashmir speak the Kashmiri language, while 26.64 percent people speak Dogri. Urdu, which has for so long been the official language of the UT, is spoken by only 0.16 percent of the population. Even Hindi is spoken by more people of Jammu and Kashmir at 2.36 percent, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had lauded the passage of the Bill in the Lok Sabha earlier. “A momentous day for the people of J&K as Jammu Kashmir Official Languages (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha. With this historic bill...Long-awaited dream of the people of J&K comes true!" he wrote on Twitter.



I also want to assure our sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir that the Modi govt will leave no stone unturned to bring back the glory of Jammu and Kashmir. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 22, 2020

He said that efforts will also be made to develop other major regional languages such as Gojri, Pahari, and Punjabi.

In a further tweet, Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the government would leave "no stone unturned" to restore the culture of Jammu and Kashmir.

