Parliament monsoon session: 31 bills likely to be discussed; opposition demands discussion on Manipur

Parliament monsoon session

The opposition parties will address issues like Manipur violence, railway safety, unemployment, inflation, and India-China border status during the monsoon session of the Parliament that begins on July 20.

In the customary all-party meeting on July 19, 34 parties and 44 leaders attended to ensure a smooth session that will continue until August 11, with 17 sittings.

A number of important issues were raised during the meeting, reflecting the active political climate in India, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"Currently, the government have 31 legislative items which have been identified. What we have to bring and what not we will decide later but at least 31 legislative items are fully ready now, " he added.

Several parties plan to move an adjournment motion on Manipur violence on the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be present during the discussion, according to the opposition.

"Opposition parties have given many suggestions and our alliance leaders have also given. All the parties have demanded to have a discussion on the Manipur issue on which government is ready," he added.

"The government is ready to discuss all issues in the Monsoon Session. We have appealed to the Opposition parties to support in the smooth functioning of the Parliament," Joshi said after the all-party meeting.

31 bills to be tabled in 17 days

There are 31 bills on the government's agenda for the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins Thursday.

Additionally, the Delhi Amendment Ordinance, 2023, promulgated in May this year, to replace the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, is among key bills listed for the monsoon session. Delhi's government appealed to the Supreme Court over the ordinance and it was promulgated after the court's verdict.

(With Inputs from agencies)