Parliament Monsoon Session Highlights: Rajya Sabha passes Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.
The Centre had on August 2 introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha, which seeks to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences, amending 183 provisions in 42 acts.
The Lok Sabha passed the bill on July 27 in the current session.
Piloting the bill in the upper house, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said it will promote the ease of doing business by decriminalising a number of provisions.
The bill converts several fines to penalties, meaning that court prosecution is not necessary to administer punishments. It also removes imprisonment as a punishment for many offences. All offences under the Post Office Act of 1898 are being removed.
The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha before being adjourned for the day.
Both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have now been adjourned for the day.
- With focus on critical minerals, the amendment introduces major reforms in mining sector.
- Six Minerals omitted from list of 12 atomic minerals.
- Central Government to exclusively auction mineral concessions for critical minerals; state governments to get revenue.
- Introduces exploration licence for deep-seated and critical minerals
- Amendment expected to provide conducive legal environment for attracting FDI and junior mining companies.
Parliamentariansof the opposition bloc INDIA submitted a memorandum toPresident Droupadi Murmu, as they called for a statement to be issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur before the House.They also said that Modi shouldvisit the northeasternstate and appeal for peace.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav presented the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage. The Bill aims to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on July 26.
TheMines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, has been passed by theRajyaSabha. The legislationis aimed at regulatingthe mining sector in India and mandates the requirement for granting leases for mining operations.
"Two containers of one consignment of heroin weighing 2988.21 kg were seized. NIA has filed 4 chargesheets/supplementary chargesheets. 27 accused have been arrested. Investigations have revealed that the drugs had originated from Afghanistan,"MoS Home Nityanand Rai said, on a question related to the cases of heroin seizures at Mundra Port.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed deep displeasure with both the ruling party and the opposition over the functioning of the House. Birla told both sides that he will not come to Lok Sabha until MPs behave according to the dignity of the House. Even today, when the proceedings of the House started, Birla did not come to the Speaker's seat.
Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 moved in the Rajya Sabha for its consideration and passage to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.
Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day following protest from Opposition members over Manipur issue