Parliament Monsoon Session Highlights: Rajya Sabha passes Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023

August 02, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

The Centre had on August 2 introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha, which seeks to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences, amending 183 provisions in 42 acts.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill on July 27 in the current session.

Piloting the bill in the upper house, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said it will promote the ease of doing business by decriminalising a number of provisions.

The bill converts several fines to penalties, meaning that court prosecution is not necessary to administer punishments. It also removes imprisonment as a punishment for many offences. All offences under the Post Office Act of 1898 are being removed.

The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha before being adjourned for the day.