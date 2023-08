August 01, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

INDIA bloc parties on August 1 walked out of the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour over their demand for a discussion on the Manipur issue.

When the House reconvened at noon after a brief adjournment for about 35 minutes, opposition parties continued with the sloganeering but Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar continued with the Question Hour despite the din. The INDIA bloc parties staged a walkout at 12.30 pm