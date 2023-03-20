 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parliament logjam can end with Rahul Gandhi's unambiguous apology for his remarks in UK: Hardeep Singh Puri

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader categorically rejected Gandhi's claims on the prevailing situation in India and urged him to clarify if he was "playing to an agenda".

During his interactions in the UK, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions. (Image: @IYC/Twitter)

An unambiguous apology from Rahul Gandhi can end the logjam in Parliament, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday as he slammed the Congress leader for his recent remarks in the United Kingdom.

During his interactions in the United Kingdom recently, Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

His remarks triggered a massive political row, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions and the Congress hitting back, citing instances of Prime Minister Modi raising internal politics abroad.