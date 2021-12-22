Parliament LIVE Updates | Winter Session of Parliament adjourned sine die a day ahead of schedule

December 22, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST

Parliament LIVE Updates | Poor attendance in Parliamentary panels a rising concern

On December 21, the Rajya Sabha approved the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, amid protests by Opposition members demanding the Bill be referred to a select committee for scrutiny. Around the same time, in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said the Centre has decided to send the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which she had introduced, to a Parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny.

The demand for sending Bills to panels is common in Parliamentary procedures. The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, likely to end today, was no exception. But the attendance level at committee meetings paints a dismal picture. Sample this: On November 26, the meeting of the standing committee on Agriculture, headed by BJP MP PC Gaddigoudar, was adjourned as only six out of 29 MPs showed up. Of its 29 members, 21 are Lok Sabha MPs while eight are from the Rajya Sabha.

On July 28, the meeting of the standing committee on Information Technology led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to discuss the Pegasus snooping issue could not be held due to the lack of a quorum — the minimum number of members needed to proceed.

