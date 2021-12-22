MARKET NEWS

December 22, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

Parliament LIVE Updates | Winter Session of Parliament adjourned sine die a day ahead of schedule

Parliament LIVE Updates | TMC’s Derek O’Brien joins dharna of 12 suspended MPs at Parliament complex

Parliament LIVE Updates | The Winter session of Parliament sine adjourned die ahead of the scheduled time. The session which began on November 29 was scheduled to run till December 23. But the top ministers in the government are expected to hold a meeting today to discuss a possibility
of adjourning the House by December 22, the sources said. The much-awaited Cryptocurrency Bill will also not be introduced in the session. The government, sources said, is gathering feedback on international regulations before moving the bill for introduction in Parliament. On December 21, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till December 22, after Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Bill seeking to increase the minimum age for marriage of women from 18 to 21 has been sent to the standing committee for scrutiny after the introduction. The government had listed at least 26 bills to be passed during the nearly month-long session. But the session was marred by frequent adjournments due to Opposition protest over a host of issues including the suspension of 12 MPs over ‘unruly’ behaviour during the monsoon session held earlier this year and the alleged role of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni’s son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed eight people, including farmers. The Opposition has been demanding revocation of suspension of MPs and sacking of Teni. During the Opposition’s protest march in the national capital demanding the sacking of the MoS Home, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted that the session might be adjourned tomorrow. Later, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav requested deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh to allow suspended members to attend the proceedings on the ‘last’ day of the session.
  • December 22, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die 

    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned sine die. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that the performance of the House in the Winter Session had been below expectation. "It could have been better. All need to introspect what went wrong. Rules, regulations, procedures, and precedents must be taken into account," he said.

  • December 22, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

  • December 22, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST

  • December 22, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Govt deliberately suspended the 12 MPs so that the bills could be passed easily

    Govt deliberately suspended the 12 MPs so that the bills could be passed easily. We requested the government to revoke suspension so that the House can run smoothly but they refused, says Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge

  • December 22, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, also demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni

  • December 22, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with senior ministers to discuss various issues and government strategy

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with senior ministers in Parliament to discuss various issues and government strategy. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Singh Thakur and Nitin Gadkari are attending this meeting.

  • December 22, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | TMC’s Derek O’Brien joins dharna of 12 suspended MPs at Parliament complex

    TMC floor leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien on Wednesday joined the dharna of 12 suspended MPs at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. On November 29, the first day of the Winter Session, the 12 opposition members of Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

    O’Brien was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during a discussion on the electoral reforms bill. The 12 suspended MPs from various opposition parties have been sitting on dharna in front of the Gandhi statue. These MPs are also carrying out a 'Jan Sansad', mock parliament, at the same location to mark their protest against their suspension.

  • December 22, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Poor attendance in Parliamentary panels a rising concern

    On December 21, the Rajya Sabha approved the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, amid protests by Opposition members demanding the Bill be referred to a select committee for scrutiny. Around the same time, in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said the Centre has decided to send the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which she had introduced, to a Parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny.

    The demand for sending Bills to panels is common in Parliamentary procedures. The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, likely to end today, was no exception. But the attendance level at committee meetings paints a dismal picture. Sample this: On November 26, the meeting of the standing committee on Agriculture, headed by BJP MP PC Gaddigoudar, was adjourned as only six out of 29 MPs showed up. Of its 29 members, 21 are Lok Sabha MPs while eight are from the Rajya Sabha.

    On July 28, the meeting of the standing committee on Information Technology led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to discuss the Pegasus snooping issue could not be held due to the lack of a quorum — the minimum number of members needed to proceed.

    Read full article here

  • December 22, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Winter session of Parliament likely to be adjourned today: Sources

    The Centre is considering adjourning the ongoing winter session of Parliament sine die ahead of the scheduled time, sources told Moneycontrol. The session which began on November 29 was scheduled to run till December 23. But the top ministers in the government are expected to hold a meeting today to discuss a possibility of adjourning the House by December 22, the sources said. 

  • December 22, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the Parliament LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

