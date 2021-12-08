Parliament LIVE Updates | Sonia Gandhi raises farmers, inflation, border security and suspension of MPs issue at CCP meet

December 08, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

is burning the monthly budget of every family". She also added "We demand a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on border issues". On suspension of 12 MPs, Gandhi says it is "unprecedented & unacceptable". "We stand in solidarity with the suspended MPs". Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha for discussing farmers' issues including legal guarantee on MSP, ex-gratia payment to kin of farmers who died during their protest, and withdrawal of cases against them. Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Sino-Bhutan MoU on three-step resolution of boundary disputes, that he says, could lead to the transfer of strategically important territory of Doklam being transferred to China.

: The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to resume on eighth day of Winter Session of Parliament with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at CCP meeting said "Let's honour the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives (during their stir). Modi Govt is insensitive towards farmers & common people. The rise in prices of essential commodities