MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
auto refresh
December 08, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

Parliament LIVE Updates | Sonia Gandhi raises farmers, inflation, border security and suspension of MPs issue at CCP meet

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at CCP meeting said "Let's honour the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives (during their stir). Modi Govt is insensitive towards farmers & common people. The rise in prices of essential commodities is burning the monthly budget of every family".

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to resume on eighth day of Winter Session of Parliament with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at CCP meeting said "Let's honour the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives (during their stir). Modi Govt is insensitive towards farmers & common people. The rise in prices of essential commodities
is burning the monthly budget of every family". She also added "We demand a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on border issues". On suspension of 12 MPs, Gandhi says it is "unprecedented & unacceptable". "We stand in solidarity with the suspended MPs". Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha for discussing farmers' issues including legal guarantee on MSP, ex-gratia payment to kin of farmers who died during their protest, and withdrawal of cases against them. Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Sino-Bhutan MoU on three-step resolution of boundary disputes, that he says, could lead to the transfer of strategically important territory of Doklam being transferred to China.
  • December 08, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion over Sino-Bhutan MoU boundary disputes

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Sino-Bhutan MoU on three-step resolution of boundary disputes, that he says, could lead to the transfer of strategically important territory of Doklam being transferred to China.

  • December 08, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion over farmers issues

    Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha for discussing farmers' issues including legal guarantee on MSP, ex-gratia payment to kin of farmers who died during their protest, and withdrawal of cases against them. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 08, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Sonia Gandhi raises farmers, inflation, border security and suspension of MPs issue at CCP meet

    Let's honour the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives (during their stir). Modi Govt is insensitive towards farmers & common people. The rise in prices of essential commodities is burning the monthly budget of every family: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at CCP meeting. She also added "We demand a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on border issues". On suspension of 12 MPs, Gandhi says it is "unprecedented & unacceptable". "We stand in solidarity with the suspended MPs".

  • December 08, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the parliament LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest happenings from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.