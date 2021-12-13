MARKET NEWS

December 13, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST

Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourns till 12 noon

Parliament LIVE Updates | Today, we will raise the issue of the suspension of 12 MPs in Parliament. Their suspension must be taken back. Floor leaders of Opposition parties meet today morning on this issue, says Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Parliament LIVE Updates | The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume for the 11th day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 13. Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju to move 'The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for consideration today. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha

on December 8. Today, we will raise the issue of the suspension of 12 MPs in Parliament. Their suspension must be taken back. Floor leaders of Opposition parties meet today morning on this issue, says Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of inflation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Parliament attack on this day in 2001. All five terrorists involved in the attack and eight security personnel besides a gardener had died in the incident which brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war. "I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen," Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind on December 13 paid homage to brave security personnel who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against a dastardly terrorist attack on this day in 2001, saying the nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice. Nine people, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by the security forces. "I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice," Kovind tweeted.

Stay tuned for the latest news and developments here:
  • December 13, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | PM Modi pays tribute to security personnel killed in 2001 Parliament attack

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Parliament attack on this day in 2001. All five terrorists involved in the attack and eight security personnel besides a gardener had died in the incident which brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

    "I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen," Modi tweeted.

  • December 13, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Nation shall forever be grateful to security personnel who died defending Parliament: President Ram Nath Kovind

    President Ram Nath Kovind on December 13 paid homage to brave security personnel who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against a dastardly terrorist attack on this day in 2001, saying the nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice.

    Nine people, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by the security forces.

    "I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice," Kovind tweeted.

  • December 13, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Is this the way to run the House?: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

  • December 13, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | The govt is adamant & it's provoking us to disrupt the proceedings of the House. This is why we'll walkout from the House, says LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on suspension of 12 MPs

  • December 13, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

  • December 13, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed for the 11th day of the Winter Session of Parliament

  • December 13, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of inflation.

  • December 13, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge says we will raise the issue of the suspension of 12 MPs in Parliament

    Today, we will raise the issue of the suspension of 12 MPs in Parliament. Their suspension must be taken back. Floor leaders of Opposition parties meet today morning on this issue, says Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. 

  • December 13, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju to move 'The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for consideration today.  

    Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju to move 'The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for consideration today.  

  • December 13, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume for the 11th day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 13. 

  • December 13, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the parliament LIVE blog. We will bring you all happenings occurring in both the houses of parliament Lok Sabha and Rajya.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

