December 21, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST

Parliament LIVE Updates | Parliament logjam continues as Opposition steps up protests; both houses adjourned till 2pm

Parliament LIVE Updates | The Opposition parties, on December 20, turned down the government’s invitation for talks to four parties whose MPs were suspended for “unruly behaviour” during the Monsoon Session. They insisted that all parties should be invited for the talks.


Parliament LIVE Updates | The stalemate in Parliament seems to continue with the Opposition planning a protest march on December 21 even as the Winter Session enters its final days.

The Opposition parties, on December 20, turned down the government’s invitation for talks to four parties whose MPs were suspended for “unruly behaviour” during the Monsoon Session.

They insisted that all parties should be invited for the talks.

The Opposition is up in arms to oppose the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and force the government to send it to a parliamentary panel. The Bill, seeking to link Aadhaar with the electoral rolls, was passed in the Lok Sabha amid Opposition protest on December 20.

The Congress has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House to support the party’s stand.

The ruling BJP has 97 MPs in the 245-member Rajya Sabha. The halfway mark for a majority is 123. Seven seats are vacant in the Upper House now. While the BJP is the single-largest party, it is expected to get support from non-Congress, non-BJP parties like TRS and BJD in the Upper House while passing the controversial Bill.

Members of Opposition parties in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will also take out a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in the national capital to press for their demand of holding a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and sacking of junior home minister Ajay Misra Teni for his son’s alleged involvement in the violence.

A similar march was taken out on December 14 to protest against the suspension of 12 members from the Upper House for the ongoing Winter Session.

The proceedings in both the Houses have been disrupted after leaders of Opposition parties, including the Congress, demanded sacking of Ajay Misra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and roll back of suspension of 12 MPs.

Eight people were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 after being knocked down by a vehicle allegedly driven by Ashish Misra, the son of Ajay Misra Teni.

  • December 21, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Linking Aadhaar with electoral roll will clean voters list of multiple enrolment: Govt sources

    Amid Opposition criticism of a bill to link Aadhaar with electoral rolls, sources in the government on Tuesday said the move would solve the "major problem" of multiple enrolment of the same person at different places and help in "cleaning" the voters list to a great extent. The assertion comes a day after the 'Election Laws (Amendment) bill 2021' to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem and bring other poll reforms was passed by the Lok Sabha after a brief debate and amid demand by the Opposition to refer it to a standing committee.

    Read more here

  • December 21, 2021 / 11:57 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today over ruckus in the House after DMK MPs raised the issue of abolishing the NEET exam.

  • December 21, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Parliament impasse stays on as Opposition steps up protests

    The stalemate in Parliament seems to continue with the Opposition planning a protest march on December 21 even as the Winter Session enters its final days. The Opposition parties, on December 20, turned down the government’s invitation for talks to four parties whose MPs were suspended for “unruly behaviour” during the Monsoon Session. They insisted that all parties should be invited for the talks.

    Read more here

  • December 21, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | RS adjourned to meet at 2 pm

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today after Opposition parties raised their issue of boycotting the Business Advisory Committee meeting of Rajya Sabha held on December 20 in Parliament. Opposition parties had boycotted the meeting, alleging that they were not informed timely for the meeting.

     

  • December 21, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on BJP Parliamentary Party meeting: Kiren Rijiju (Law Minister) gave a presentation that why does the country need the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday. Our national president addressed us at the end that we have to celebrate December 25th, the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as Good Governance Day, he said.

  • December 21, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice under Rule-267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the implications of privatisation of public sector banks.

    RJD MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice under Rule-267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the implications of privatisation of public sector banks.

  • December 21, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, also demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni

  • December 21, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

    Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, also demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni.

  • December 21, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | CPI(M) MP, Dr V Sivadasan gives Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the withdrawal of AFSPA.

  • December 21, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Opposition leaders hold a meeting in Parliament to chalk out the Floor Strategy for the day.

  • December 21, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Arjun Ram Meghwal says Kiren Rijiju explained why does the country need the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill

    Kiren Rijiju (Law Minister) gave a presentation that why does the country need the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday, says Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal after BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.

  • December 21, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Members of Opposition parties in both the LS and RS to march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

    Members of Opposition parties in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take out a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in the national capital to press for their demand of holding a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and sacking of junior home minister Ajay Misra Teni for his son’s alleged involvement in the violence.

