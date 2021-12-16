Parliament LIVE Updates | Both houses adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by Opposition demanding sacking of MoS Ajay Misra Teni in connection with Lakimpur Kheri violence

Parliament LIVE Updates | The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume for 14th day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 16. The report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 is listed for presentation in Lok Sabha on December 15.

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari is expected to table

the much-awaited report in the Lower House, according to the revised list of business in Lok Sabha for the day.

The JPC examining the Bill was on December 1 given sixth extension till the last week of the ongoing Winter session to submit its report. The panel had adopted a 250-page final report on the Bill on November 22 after nearly two years of deliberation.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, introduced in Lok Sabha on December 11, 2019 by the then Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, seeks to provide for protection of personal data of individuals, and establishes a Data Protection Authority, according to the PRS Legislative Research.

The Bill, which contains 98 clauses, was referred to the joint committee headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi in December 2019. Lekhi was replaced as chairperson by another BJP MP, PP Chaudhary, after she became the minister in Union cabinet in July 2021.

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "govt's attempts on weakening the Public Sector Banks (PSBs)". Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, SIT report, and the demand of immediate sacking of MoS MHA Ajay Kumar Teni.

RJD MP Manoj Jha gives Suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha, to discuss the grant of special status to Bihar.