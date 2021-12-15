MARKET NEWS

December 15, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST

Parliament LIVE Updates | Opposition disrupts proceedings, both houses adjourned

Parliament LIVE Updates | Both the Houses of Parliament were disrupted repeatedly due to protests by Opposition members

Parliament LIVE Updates | The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted by Opposition protests on the 13th day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 15. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned repeatedly as Opposition members continued protest demanding revocation of suspension of 12 MPs. In Lok Sabha, the adjournments were ordered after Opposition members jumped into
the well demanding the immediate removal of Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moved adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding a debate over Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The government has refused the debate saying the matter is sub-judice. The Upper House of Parliament is scheduled to take up discussions on the NDPS (Amendment) Bill and the pandemic situation on December 15. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to begin her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from today with the first meeting with the experts of agriculture and agro-processing industry. The meetings will be held virtually. Meanwhile, after TMC, Congress, SP, CPI(M) submitted privilege motions against Rajya Sabha MP and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, now Shiv Sena and IUML also moved privilege motions against him on his remarks on attending the House.
  • December 15, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | MoS Home Nityanand Rai informs Rajya Sabha the deaths reported due to consumption of Illicit Spurious Liquor during 2018, 2019 and 2020

    As per data published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), deaths reported due to consumption of Illicit Spurious Liquor during 2018, 2019 and 2020 were 1365, 1296 and 947 respectively, MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Rajya Sabha

    Parliament LIVE Updates | MoS Home Nityanand Rai informs Rajya Sabha the deaths reported due to consumption of Illicit Spurious Liquor during 2018, 2019 and 2020

As per data published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), deaths reported due to consumption of Illicit Spurious Liquor during 2018, 2019 and 2020 were 1365, 1296 and 947 respectively, MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Rajya Sabha
  • December 15, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | 46 deaths in Andhra Pradesh & 489 in Maharashtra due to damages caused by hydro-meteorological calamities including heavy rains floods b/w July to Nov 2021, MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Rajya Sabha

    Parliament LIVE Updates | 46 deaths in Andhra Pradesh & 489 in Maharashtra due to damages caused by hydro-meteorological calamities including heavy rains floods b/w July to Nov 2021, MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Rajya Sabha
  • December 15, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Numbers of civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir have remained in the range of 37-40 every year during the last five years - 2017 to 2021 (till November 30, 2021), MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Rajya Sabha

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Numbers of civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir have remained in the range of 37-40 every year during the last five years - 2017 to 2021 (till November 30, 2021), MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Rajya Sabha
  • December 15, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha stands adjourned till 2 pm 

    Rajya Sabha further adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs. The MPs also walked up to the Well of the House.

     

  • December 15, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha resumes as protests continue

    Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed at 12 pm. Opposition members continue to raise slogans of 'we want justice'. 

  • December 15, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | They're not allowing us to speak so House being disrupted, says Rahul Gandhi

    They're not allowing us to speak so House being disrupted. We said that a judgement has come& a minister is involved, a discussion be allowed. But they don't want to discuss, says Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur Kheri incident. When asked if Minister Teni should resign, he said, "Certainly."

  • December 15, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | 

  • December 15, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment notice in Rajya Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

    Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the SIT, probing the matter, saying that the killing of farmers was planned.

  • December 15, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

    Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were adjourned till 2 pm amid vociferous Opposition protests over the findings of the SIT report on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh. Opposition members also demanded sacking of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni whose son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the case. As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members started their protests by shouting slogans and displaying placards. Amid the din, at least four questions as well as supplementaries were taken up.

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were adjourned till 2 pm amid vociferous Opposition protests over the findings of the SIT report on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh. Opposition members also demanded sacking of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni whose son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the case. As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members started their protests by shouting slogans and displaying placards. Amid the din, at least four questions as well as supplementaries were taken up.
  • December 15, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Law will take its own course: Ranjan Gogoi on privilege motions against him

    Law will take its own course, says Former CJI and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi to ANI, on several parties' Rajya Sabha MPs submitting privilege motion against him on his remarks for attending the proceedings of the House. He further said that "Not today. I was there on Monday and on Tuesday. Should be there tomorrow."

  • December 15, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident demanding removal of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident demanding removal of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra
  • December 15, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs over the suspension of 12 MPs

