Parliament LIVE Updates | Opposition disrupts proceedings, both houses adjourned

December 15, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST

the well demanding the immediate removal of Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moved adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding a debate over Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The government has refused the debate saying the matter is sub-judice. The Upper House of Parliament is scheduled to take up discussions on the NDPS (Amendment) Bill and the pandemic situation on December 15. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to begin her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from today with the first meeting with the experts of agriculture and agro-processing industry. The meetings will be held virtually. Meanwhile, after TMC, Congress, SP, CPI(M) submitted privilege motions against Rajya Sabha MP and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, now Shiv Sena and IUML also moved privilege motions against him on his remarks on attending the House.

| The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted by Opposition protests on the 13th day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 15. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned repeatedly as Opposition members continued protest demanding revocation of suspension of 12 MPs. In Lok Sabha, the adjournments were ordered after Opposition members jumped into