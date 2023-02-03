Parliament adjourned over Adani-Hindenburg row

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm and 2:30 pm respectively.

Protest from the opposition parties over Adani-Hindenburg report continued for the second consecutive day following which both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned on February 3.

As both the Houses convened, members from opposition were seen up in arms demanding an immediate discussion on the Adani Group issue, alleged frauds in investment by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI).

Leaders from various opposition parties had also submitted the adjournment notices to discuss above mentioned issues. The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm and 2:30 pm respectively.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with like-minded parties to discuss strategy for the floor of the House during ongoing budget session.

“Today too Modi Sarkar got both Houses adjourned just a few minutes after 11 am till 2:30 pm, fearful of Opposition demands for a JPC on the Adani MahaMegaScam that has had patronage at the highest levels,” tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

The Budget session of the Parliament began on January 31 with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses and the tabling of the Economic Survey.