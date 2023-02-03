English
    Parliament adjourned over Adani-Hindenburg row

    As both the Houses convened, members from opposition were seen up in arms, demanding an immediate discussion on the Adani Group issue.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
    The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm and 2:30 pm respectively.

    Protest from the opposition parties over Adani-Hindenburg report continued for the second consecutive day following which both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned on February 3.

    As both the Houses convened, members from opposition were seen up in arms demanding an immediate discussion on the Adani Group issue, alleged frauds in investment by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI).

    Leaders from various opposition parties had also submitted the adjournment notices to discuss above mentioned issues. The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm and 2:30 pm respectively.

