Pankaja Munde skips Maharashtra BJP's meeting; Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray, triggers speculation over next move

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, on December 10, remained absent from the party's state unit core committee meeting in Mumbai.

She has claimed that she needs time to oversee preparations for her public address in Gopinathgad in Beed on December 12.

Munde, who has been holding a public rally every year on the birth anniversary of her father and former union minister, late Gopinath Munde, was absent from BJP’s division-level meetings as well.

She did not attend the party's regional-level meeting held in Aurangabad on December 9 either, though state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said she was "unwell" and hence could not take part in the meet.

Munde was defeated by cousin and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde from Parli constituency in the Assembly elections held in October. Speculation is rife that she is unhappy with the BJP.

Khadse meets Uddhav, says not upset with BJP

Another BJP leader, Eknath Khadse, is also said to exploring other options. Khadse, however, he has said that he is not unhappy with his party.

The comment came three days after the former Maharashtra minister issued a veiled warning to the party leadership that he would look at "other options" if his "humiliation" continued.

Khadse met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the last two days, but maintained there were no political motives behind these meetings.

Khadse met Thackeray at the Vidhan Bhavan for nearly 40 minutes on December 10, a day after calling on Pawar in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Khadse said that he will participate in Munde's 'Swabhiman' rally at Gopinathgad.