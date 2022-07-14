Palaniswami expels Panneerselvam's sons from AIADMK

AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Thursday expelled O Panneerselvam's (OPS) two sons, and his 16 other supporters from the party.

Following this, Panneerselvam's camp demanded that the government intervene to ensure that the official residence of Palaniswami is not used for political purposes. Raveendranath, AIADMK's Lok Sabha MP from Theni constituency, and Jeyapradeep, both of whom are sons of OPS and a former Minister, Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled. Natarajan is the Tiruchirappalli-based party strongman who sided with Panneerselvam.

OPS's loyalist in his home district of Theni, SPM Syed Khan, a former MP and also the Theni District Secretary, was ousted from the party. In a party release, Palaniswami said the move is a disciplinary action and all the 18 of them have acted against party interests, principles and brought disrepute to the organisation. With the move, almost all of the key functionaries who were vocal in their support to Pannerselvam have been shown the door. Kovai Selvaraj, a former MLA, and Marudhu Alaguraj, both spokespersons of the AIADMK, were eased out of the party. Alaguraj is also the editor of party organ 'Namadhu Amma' and his name appeared as editor even in the July 14 edition of the daily. Kovai Selvaraj, a former MLA, and Marudhu.

Former MLA from Chennai VNP Venkatraman (Trade wing secretary), SA Asokan, Kanyakumari east party district secretary, Kolathur D Krishnamurthy, an office-bearer of MGR youth wing, were relieved from their posts and the party membership. Former legislator belonging to neighbouring Puducherry Om Shakthi Sekar and former MP R Gopalakrishnan were among others who were expelled from the party's primary membership. On July 11, the AIADMK general council meeting expelled Panneerselvam and 3 of his supporters including Thanjavur district-based R Vaithilingam from the party.

Just after he was expelled, Selvaraj wrote to the state Chief Secretary to not allow political meetings in the official bungalow allotted here to Palaniswami, in his capacity as Leader of the Opposition. While the bungalow should be used as per law for only residential purpose, Palaniswami convened a meeting of AIADMK legislators at his official residence on July 17, he said. In case of violation, action should be taken to initiate eviction proceedings according to law, he added.

JCD Prabhakar, a well-known Panneerselvam loyalist who was days ago expelled from the party, said that time would one day teach a fitting lesson to Palaniswami.