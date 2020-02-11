Palam Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Palam Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Palam Election Result 2020 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Palam constituency of New Delhi including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Palam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South West district.
Below is the Delhi Poll Palam Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 65.01% and in 2013, 63.14% of Palam's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Bhavna Gaur of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 30849 votes which was 20.89% of the total votes polled. Bhavna Gaur polled a total of 147671 (55.96%) votes.
BJP's Dharm Dev Solanki won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 8372 (6.51%) votes. Dharm Dev Solanki polled 128626 which was 33.3% of the total votes polled.
- Click here for Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates, News, Views and Analysis
- Click here for full coverage on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020