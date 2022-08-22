English
    Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in terrorism case

    PTI
    August 22, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan

    The Islamabad High Court on Monday granted Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan protective bail till Thursday in a terrorism case registered against him for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his Islamabad rally on Saturday. Khan was booked on Sunday under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Khan was booked on Sunday under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

    Earlier in the day, Khan moved the court seeking pre-arrest bail in the case. The petition filed by his lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry stated that Khan was a target of the ruling PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) for his fearless criticism, and extremely bold and blunt stance against corruption and corrupt politicians, the Dawn newspaper reported.

    And to achieve this malicious agenda, acting in a most unfortunate and clumsy manner, a false and frivolous complaint has been registered against him by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police at the behest of the incumbent government, it added. The plea further alleged that the government had decided to cross all limits to arrest Imran under false accusations and was hell-bent to sort out the petitioner and his party at all costs.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 02:42 pm
