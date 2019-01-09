Pakistan will make all efforts to bring peace in Afghanistan: Foreign Minister Qureshi

Pakistan would make all efforts to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said January 8.

During a meeting with Mohammad Umer Daudzai, Afghanistan president's Special Envoy for Regional Consensus for Afghan Peace, Qureshi said peace and stability in Afghanistan are in Pakistan's own national interest and necessary for the economic development and prosperity in the region.

"The Foreign Minister assured that Pakistan would do all to help the people of Afghanistan see the earliest possible end to bloodshed and enter a new phase of peace and prosperity," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

Daudzai expressed Afghan government's strong desire to make maximum use of the framework provided by Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) in all areas of cooperation.

"Enhancing bilateral trade and economic activities and more regular cultural and people-to-people contacts was the need of the hour," he said.

Both the sides agreed for regular exchange of high level visits for creating greater harmony and coordination on various areas of mutual interest.