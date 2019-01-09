App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 10:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan will make all efforts to bring peace in Afghanistan: Foreign Minister Qureshi

Both the sides agreed for regular exchange of high level visits for creating greater harmony and coordination on various areas of mutual interest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
Whatsapp

Pakistan would make all efforts to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said January 8.

During a meeting with Mohammad Umer Daudzai, Afghanistan president's Special Envoy for Regional Consensus for Afghan Peace, Qureshi said peace and stability in Afghanistan are in Pakistan's own national interest and necessary for the economic development and prosperity in the region.

"The Foreign Minister assured that Pakistan would do all to help the people of Afghanistan see the earliest possible end to bloodshed and enter a new phase of peace and prosperity," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

Daudzai expressed Afghan government's strong desire to make maximum use of the framework provided by Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) in all areas of cooperation.

"Enhancing bilateral trade and economic activities and more regular cultural and people-to-people contacts was the need of the hour," he said.

Both the sides agreed for regular exchange of high level visits for creating greater harmony and coordination on various areas of mutual interest.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 10:16 am

tags #Afghanistan #Pakistan #Politics #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.