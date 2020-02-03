Pakistan was created for people like Asaduddin Owaisi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, on February 3, said that Pakistan was created for "people like" All India All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and those "against the Constitution".

"Radicals like Owaisi are spreading poison against the nation in universities like Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). They are creating an army against the nation," Singh said in a tweet, adding that "such people" should be stopped and that the citizens of India had now "woken up".

"Don't suppress us... it was for people like you that Pakistan was created. Now let us live peacefully," Singh said in the tweet.

Singh's comments come after Owaisi, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Hyderabad, called the shooter who had opened fire near Jamia Campus on January 30 a "terrorist".

"We stand with the students of Jamia. This government is doing injustice upon children... they don't have any shame, they are hitting children and firing," Owaisi had said in Lok Sabha.