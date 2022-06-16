English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Pakistan trying to 'bleed India with a thousand cuts', says Rajnath

    The defence minister arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit to review the security situation in the Union territory.

    PTI
    June 16, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
    Rajnath Singh (Image: ANI)

    Rajnath Singh (Image: ANI)

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 16 said Pakistan is continuously trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir through its approach of "bleed India with a thousand cuts", but warned that a befitting reply will be given if attempt is made to hurt the unity and integrity of the nation.

    "Our neighbour has always resorted to anti-India activities. The state also witnessed terror activities in the past. Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in the country through its approach of bleed India with a thousand cuts," Singh said while addressing security forces in Baramulla district.

    The defence minister arrived here on a two-day visit to review the security situation in the Union territory. Singh, however, assured the nation that if an attempt is ever made to hurt the unity and integrity of the country, the armed forces will give a befitting reply. Singh, however, assured the nation that if an attempt is ever made to hurt the unity and integrity of the country, the armed forces will give a befitting reply.
    PTI
    Tags: #India-Pakistan #Jammu & Kashmir #Politics #Rajnath Singh
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 05:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.