Pakistan to suspend bilateral trade, 'downgrade' diplomatic relations with India over Article 370

Pakistan on August 7 decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend bilateral trade as a response to India’s revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, decided to review bilateral arrangements with India and take the Jammu and Kashmir issue to the United Nations, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Pakistan has also decided to call its envoy back and send the Indian ambassador back to India.

Among other decisions, the NSC has also decided to observe August 15, the Indian Independence Day as a "black day".

The meeting was attended by top civil and military leadership, according to reports.

A statement issued after the meeting read that the Committee discussed the situation "arising out of unilateral and illegal actions" by the Indian government, situation inside J&K and along the Line of Control (LoC).

The NSC met after a meeting of top military generals and a rare joint session of parliament on the Kashmir issue on August 6. It was the second meeting of Pakistan's top decision making body this week.

Pakistan had, on August 5, strongly rejected the Indian Government's decision and had vowed to exercise all possible options, including appealing to the UN, to counter India's "illegal" and "unilateral" step of revoking J&K's special status.

The Indian government, on August 5, abolished Article 370 provisions and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Reacting to the announcement, Pakistan Foreign Office had said, "Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory."

"No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan," it had added.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by Pakistan-based terrorists, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.