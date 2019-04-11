Pakistan PM has no right to interfere in Indian elections: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on April 11 hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his remarks about India's general elections, saying he has no right to interfere in the country's electoral process. During an interaction with foreign journalists in Islamabad on Wednesday, Khan said he believed there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settling the Kashmir issue if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP wins the general election.

"... I have condemned the statement of Imran Khan. He has no right whatsoever to interfere in the electoral process of a great country like India," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM leader, who is seeking re-election from Hyderabad, was speaking after casting his vote at a polling booth here under the Chevella parliamentary constituency.

Responding to a question on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao receiving a notice from the Election Commission for allegedly making controversial remarks, Owaisi said he was "surprised" that Modi did not get one.

"I was very surprised. The prime minister should have got a notice when he equated terrorism with one religion," he said.

Owaisi, whose All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is an ally of Rao's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, said he hoped that the chief minister would give a satisfactory response to the EC's notice. The EC has issued a show cause notice to Rao, finding him prima facie guilty of allegedly passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally in Karimnagar last month.