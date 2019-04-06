App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan not interested in eliminating terrorism: Nirmala Sitharaman

"Pakistan is interested in promoting terrorism. It does not want to eliminate terrorism," the senior BJP leader said when asked about Pakistan stonewalling dossiers on terrorists supplied by India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 6 slammed Pakistan for not acting against terrorists operating from its soil despite India providing it evidence several times. Sitharaman told reporters here that Pakistan did not want to eliminate terror.

"Pakistan is interested in promoting terrorism. It does not want to eliminate terrorism," the senior BJP leader said when asked about Pakistan stonewalling dossiers on terrorists supplied by India.

"Not just this government, but even earlier governments have given dossier after dossier, evidence after evidence but Pakistan has done nothing on them," she said.

Talking about the 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai by Pakistani terrorists, she said even the first court in the neighbouring country had not completed the job of trying the accused.

related news

Claiming that only the Narendra Modi government could give a befitting reply to terrorists, she said opposition parties were insulting soldiers by questioning the February 26 air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

The air strikes were carried out after the JeM terror outfit claimed responsibility for the February 14 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF troopers were martyred.

She said the morale of the armed forces was high and people's support had raised their motivation level even further.

On a query on the Rafale fighter jet purchase in which the Congress has alleged irregularities, Sitharaman said the deal followed laid down norms and was made in national interest.

"Bofors was a scam. Not Rafale. Rafale will bring back the Modi government to build a new India and stamp out corruption," she claimed.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #Pakistan #Terrorism

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

India's Imports from China Decelerating: Report

'Ram's 'Vanvas' Ended in 14 Years, but Amethi's Exile Will End After 1 ...

Centre Cracks Whip on Chinese e-commerce Platforms

Pakistan Not Interested in Eliminating Terrorism, Says Nirmala Sithara ...

Former CBI Officer and Jana Sena Lok Sabha Candidate Releases Manifest ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Declared Matric Result at bsebinter ...

PM Modi Wasted Mandate on Changing Names of Congress Schemes, Says Raj ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Released Matric Result; Official Si ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Out at bsebinteredu.in; Find Your Score H ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Shatrughan Sinha poses tough challenge to BJP in Patna Sahib; sympathy ...

Samjhauta blast: From missing CCTV footage, call records to lack of wi ...

Criminal Justice review: Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripath ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan bests compatriot Shi Yuqi to enter final; ...

Donald Trump’s immigration policies have caused chaos, may be encour ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus waters: For both India and Pakistan, the choice is between provi ...

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH in Hyderabad: Hyderabad in trouble as D ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Here's what really happened at ...

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. addict Vicky Kaushal all ready 'to grab a spoon' and mo ...

Teaser poster of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is intriguing AF!

Nauroz Mubarak: Priyanka Gandhi gets trolled for wishing Parsi New Yea ...

Saif Ali Khan won’t be a part of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...

Watch: Kiran Bedi's granddaughter accuses Bedi of misusing her powers ...

’83: Ranveer Singh is becoming a hurricane, trains with Kapil Dev
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.