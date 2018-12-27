App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan minister's surgical strike claim is admission of self guilt: BJP

Hitting back, Nalin Kohli said the Pakistani government and its functionaries seems obsessed with India despite being elected on an agenda of making a new pakistan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The BJP on December 27 dubbed as an "admission of self guilt" a Pakistani minister's claim that the Narendra Modi government can carry out another surgical strike against his country, and said it shows that terrorist camps there are still active.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli's sharp retort came following Pakistan Railways Minister and Prime Minister Imran Khan's close aide Sheikh Rashid's comments at a press conference in Lahore that Prime Minister Modi can order such an attack for "political gains" ahead of the 2019 elections.

"2019 is very important for Pakistan. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP has lost elections in five states in his country. To appease his far-right constituents before the next general election in 2019, Modi can order surgical strikes in Pakistan. This is what I am seeing to happen," Rashid said.

Hitting back, Kohli said the Pakistani government and its functionaries seems obsessed with India despite being elected on an agenda of making a new pakistan.

"The statement should be seen as an admission of self guilt by the Pakistani establishment that terrorist camps are obviously not only still existing but active and therefore puts an acceptance at their end that India does have a right to protect its borders and security," the BJP leader said.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 05:15 pm

tags #India #Politics #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.