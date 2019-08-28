Pakistan minister predicts war with India, says no possibility of talks between two countries

Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on August 28 predicted that a "full-blown war" is likely to occur "in October or the following month".

According to India Today, Rashid was addressing the media in Rawalpindi when he made the statement. He also said that the time has come for "Kashmir's final freedom struggle".

According to the publication, Rashid added that the imminent war with India "will be the last".

The report states that Rashid then proceeded to call Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "fascist" and a "barbarian" and said that he was responsible for "Kashmir's destruction".

"Kashmir is on the brink of destruction due to barbarian and fascist Narendra Modi, and Pakistan is the only obstacle in front of him. Why is the rest of the Muslim world silent over the issue?" Sheikh Rashid said, according to the report.

Rashid also stated that the United Nations (UN) was not serious about solving the Kashmir issue. "The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) would have held a plebiscite in Kashmir till now if it really wanted to solve the issue. We must stand with the people of the occupied Valley," the minister added.

Rashid stated that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will take up the issue at the UN General Assembly and that there is no possibility of talks between India and Pakistan.