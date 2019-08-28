App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan minister predicts war with India, says no possibility of talks between two countries

Sheikh Rashid also stated that the United Nations (UN) was not serious about solving the Kashmir issue

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad/Twitter
Image: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad/Twitter

Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on August 28 predicted that a "full-blown war" is likely to occur "in October or the following month".

According to India Today, Rashid was addressing the media in Rawalpindi when he made the statement. He also said that the time has come for "Kashmir's final freedom struggle".

According to the publication, Rashid added that the imminent war with India "will be the last".

Close

The report states that Rashid then proceeded to call Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "fascist" and a "barbarian" and said that he was responsible for "Kashmir's destruction".

related news

"Kashmir is on the brink of destruction due to barbarian and fascist Narendra Modi, and Pakistan is the only obstacle in front of him. Why is the rest of the Muslim world silent over the issue?" Sheikh Rashid said, according to the report.

Rashid also stated that the United Nations (UN) was not serious about solving the Kashmir issue. "The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) would have held a plebiscite in Kashmir till now if it really wanted to solve the issue. We must stand with the people of the occupied Valley," the minister added.

Rashid stated that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will take up the issue at the UN General Assembly and that there is no possibility of talks between India and Pakistan.

Imran Khan has earlier said that Pakistan will go to any extent on the Kashmir issue.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 08:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #world

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.