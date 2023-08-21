Pakistan embroiled in fresh controversy as President denies signing key bills amid army's push for influence

The two legislations, the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Army Act (Amendment) Bill 2023, widen the scope of the army to respond to any activity that attempts to defame or threaten it and benefits the enemy.

Pakistan plunged into a fresh crisis on Sunday with the country’s President Arif Alvi denying having signed two controversial Bills that became law last week.

The two legislations, the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Army Act (Amendment) Bill 2023, widen the scope of the army to respond to any activity that attempts to defame or threaten it and benefits the enemy.

The army-backed caretaker government that is running the country until parliamentary elections are held argued that if the President neither approves nor rejects a bill within a 10-day timeframe, the bill automatically assumes the status of law. There is no third option for the President.

The controversial development has sparked speculation whether the army, which has been under relentless criticism from former Prime Minister Imran Khan in recent months, was taking measures to insulate itself from future attacks from the civilian leadership.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s arrest

The President’s statement came a day after former foreign minister and a close aide of Imran, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested in connection with a first information report registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act against the former Prime Minister.

The case was registered after an American news outlet The Intercept published a diplomatic cable which had gone missing from Imran’s possession.

Imran Khan, who is now in jail on a corruption charge for three years and barred from politics for five years, had launched a vitriolic attack on the army after his government was dismissed in April 2022.

He alleged that the army was acting at the United States’s behest and claimed he was in possession of a diplomatic cable that established

America’s involvement.

Subsequently, his supporters launched a countrywide violent protest when Imran was picked up from the court premises on May 9.

The ensuing violence that led to attacks on army installations and residences of senior commanders made the army establishment come down heavily on Imran and senior leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

What do the legislations say?

The Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill will find a person guilty of an offence if he creates a problem of public order or acts against the state.

It also says that if a person attacks or damages a prohibited place and it directly or indirectly benefits the enemy, then it will also be punishable.

Under its provisions, unauthorised disclosure of identities of intelligence agencies, informants or sources is a punishable offence of three years in jail and a fine of Pakistani Rs 10 million.

The Army Act says military personnel cannot engage in political activities within two years of retirement. Those who had a sensitive nature of duty, cannot participate in political activities for five years after termination of service.

A retired army officer found guilty of violating the Act will be punished and jailed for two years.

In addition, any person or retired army officer who defames the army or spreads hatred against it in public or on digital or social media will be punished with two years imprisonment.

Both legislations generated much heat in parliament and reports suggest that concerns were raised also within the ruling PDM coalition. Though the details of those objections were not known.

However, the PDM coalition was largely on the same page with the army in its move to marginalise Imran from the Pakistani political theatre.

Moreover, in a post-August 9 scenario when PTI supporters' unprecedented attack against army installations created a strong anti-Imran mood in the country, the proposed measures of strengthening the army reach were felt adequate.

The bills were passed in both houses and sent to the President for his approval between August 2 and August 9.

On August 19 they were said to have met the President’s approval and made into law.

President’s response

But a day later, President Alvi denied having signed the legislations.

“As God is my witness, I did not sign the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws,” he said on social media.

He claimed he had asked his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them ineffective.

But though his staff assured him they were returned, he found out on Saturday that they had “undermined” his “will and command”.

The President’s denial led to a howl of protests and demand for his resignation as he was not in control of his own office.

A demand has also been made for a thorough probe into the matter. Some observers felt that Alvi, who was a member of Imran Khan’s PTI party before he became the President, was under pressure from the PTI leadership to distance himself from the controversial Acts.

Army takes back control

The fast-paced political drama is linked with the army chief Asim Munir’s attempt to take control of running the country.

He recently picked Anwarul Haq Kakar, a lesser-known Senator from Baluchistan and leader of the Baluchistan Awami Party (BAP)—a political outfit that came into being with the army’s active support in 2018, as Prime Minister of the caretaker government.

The action against Imran and dismantling of his PTI by encouraging large-scale defection of senior party leaders are all being done to leave the army’s mark and send out the signal to civilian leaders not to challenge the army’s primacy in Pakistan.

However, opinion is divided on whether the bills after the President’s denial could still be considered as laws.

Some said the matter should be decided by the next National Assembly that will be in place after the parliamentary elections.

But the PTI and some others want the matter to be settled by the Supreme Court.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-i-Islami felt the situation was an insult to the state of Pakistan, parliament, legislation as well as 240 million Pakistanis. He said it should be decided by the courts.

“Matters will once again go to the courts,” to decide on the bills in view of the President’s remarks.

As the debate continues in Pakistani political and legal circles, it is clear the current controversy will not end soon.