Pakistan Elections 2018: Here's all you need to know

Pakistan will be heading to vote in the 2018 general election on July 25, in what promises to be an intense battle.

Besides election for the Pakistan National Assembly, provincial polls will also be held in the states of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the same day.

Poll process

The Pakistan National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, has a total of 342 seats. Sixty seats are reserved for women while 10 seats are reserved for religious minorities.

The number of seats required to form the government is 172. Members of this house are elected under the first-past-the-post system.

According to data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 3,459 candidates are contesting for the National Assembly, while 8,396 are contesting for general seats of the four provincial assemblies.

Contenders

Shehbaz Sharif, PML(N): Incumbent Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party was in a comfortable position until July 2017, when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by Pakistan's Supreme Court after a corruption probe found irregularities in his and his family’s known sources of income and wealth.

The top court also disqualified his daughter Maryam Sharif, son-in-law Muhammad Safdar Awan and finance minister Ishaq Dar among others.

Nawaz’s brother and Chief Minister of Punjab province, Shehbaz Sharif is currently leading PML(N) and is expected to become prime minister if the party retains power.

Reports on Thursday suggested that Nawaz and Maryam will be shifted to a rest house in Islamabad from the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, where they have been lodged since July 13 after returning from London, United Kingdom.

Nawaz has accused Pakistan's Army and intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of attempting to rig the polls in favour of its main rival — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Imran Khan, PTI: Former Pakistan cricketer-turn-politician Imran Khan and PTI are considered to the main challenger in this election.

Observers believe that Khan has the backing of the Army, which continues to maintain immense influence in the country’s politics.

Khan’s campaign has largely revolved around anti-corruption, claiming that he would turn the country into a “Naya (new) Pakistan” if his party comes to power. Nawaz Sharif’s conviction in the Panama Papers case has only strengthened his position, observers suggest.

Bilawal Zardari Bhutto, PPP: Pakistan’s only left-leaning political party — the People’s Party of Pakistan (PPP) — is being led by Bilawal Zardari Bhutto, the son of late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari. He is the grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was deposed in a military coup in 1977.

Bhutto, who is leading the election campaign for the first time, is hoping to turn the tide.

The 29-year-old, has accused PML(N) and PPP of being ‘products of dictators’. Opinion polls, however, have placed PPP’s popularity at a distant third position.

Other factors

Voters belonging to the minority Ahmadi community have planned to boycott the polls to protest the “discriminatory” move of having separate voter list for them even as the election is being held under a joint electoral system.

Hafiz Saeed, mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack is fielding more than 200 candidates across the country, at both, national and provincial Assembly levels. However, Saeed himself will not be running run for the parliament.

Saeed had launched the Milli Muslim League (MML), which failed to get registered with the ECP. Members of MML then decided to contest through a "dormant" political entity Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek (AAT), which was already registered with the ECP.

Close finish

A Gallup Pakistan opinion poll, in May, had shown the PML(N) leading with around 13 percent margin over the PTI. However, the Sharif-led party’s popularity plummeted since. According to a survey released in early July by IPOR Consulting, the gap had reduced to around 3 percent. Observers have predicted a close finish between the PML(N) and the PTI.