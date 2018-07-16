Pakistan army spokesperson tweets pic of late Baloch leader disrespecting Indian flag

The Major Director–General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) of Pakistan Asif Ghafoor sparked controversy by tweeting pictures of the late Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) chief Siraj Raisani where he showed disrespect to the Indian flag by standing on it.

Raisani, from Pakistan’s Balochistan province, can be seen standing on the Indian flag in one picture, and can be seen sitting on a couch with the flag wrapped around his shoe, in the other picture.

Ghafoor honoured Raisani in his tweet calling him a national hero who scared away enemies of Pakistan. He ended the tribute by welcoming Raisani into Pakistan's family of martyred sons.

The tweet drew criticism from both Indian as well as Pakistani Twitter users, who felt that the timing and spirit of the tweet were not right. There were also many who echoed Ghafoor's sentiments and hailed Raisani as a brave Pakistani soldier.

Pakistan’s chief of army staff Javed Qamar Bajwa also conveyed his condolences through DG Ghafoor’s Twitter handle. He hailed Raisani as having been patriotic and said that he would be remembered for his commitment and contributions to the nation.

Raisani was recently elected as chairperson of the Balochistan Muttahida Mahaz and in June, merged his party with the Balochistan Awami Party. He was the youngest brother of former Balochistan chief minister Muhammad Aslam Raisani and former Senator Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani.