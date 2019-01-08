App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan army fires on border posts in J&K, violates ceasefire for fifth time in a week

On January 5, Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling and firing along the LoC in the Mankote, Khadi Karmara and Gulpur areas.

The Pakistani army fired on forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on January 8, the fifth ceasefire violation in a week, officials said.

Pakistani troops resorted to small arms firing on the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector's Gulpur and Khadi Karmara areas, they said.

Indian troops have retaliated strongly, the officials said.

On January 5, Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling and firing along the LoC in the Mankote, Khadi Karmara and Gulpur areas.

Ceasefire violations were also reported on January 3, January 2 and January 1 from the Poonch sector.

Last year saw the highest number of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years. In total, 2,936 incidents were reported.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 03:20 pm

