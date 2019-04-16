App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan Army claims BJP MLA copied patriotic song released on Ram Navami

Within two days of the clip being released on Twitter, the director general of Pakistan’s ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor, said: “Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh Lodh (Image: ANI)
BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh Lodh (Image: ANI)
Whatsapp

Telangana BJP member Thakur Raja Singh Lodh, who represents Hyderabad’s Goshamahal constituency, posted a video of him singing "Hindustan Zindabad" on Twitter on Saturday.

He tweeted: “My new song which will be released on April 14th at 11:45 AM on the occasion of #SriRamNavami is dedicated to our #IndianArmy forces.” He also attached a short clip of him recording the patriotic song.

Within two days of the clip being released on Twitter, the director general of Pakistan’s ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor, said: “Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well.”

However, Ghafoor was not the only one to point out that the tune and lyrics of the song were all too similar to “Pakistan Zindabad”, a track sung by Pakistani singer Sahir Ali Bagga.

The song is also available on the verified YouTube channel of Inter-Services Public Relations, which is the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces. It was uploaded on March 21 and is dedicated to Pakistani Armed Forces.

Now, Raja Singh, who has always been open about his ill regard for the neighbouring country, claimed he had no idea about the existence of the Pakistani version of the song.

related news

The BJP legislator later released a video saying no Indian is desperate enough to copy Pakistani songs, since the country produces terrorists, The News Minute reported.

“I didn't even know that a terrorist state can also have singers. We have no necessity to copy a song from Pakistan, a terrorist state. We have everything in India, people who write songs and those who sing,” he said.

Raja Singh had once also called for dethroning sportsman Sania Mirza as the brand ambassador of Telangana state.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Arjun Kapoor, as an intelligence officer, ...

Notre Dame Fire: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and others r ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the selfie queen

Notre Dame Fire: When writer Victor Hugo used the cathedral as a backd ...

Saand Ki Aankh poster: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar unleash their ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to resto ...

Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner 90's Kid as She Dances the Night Away ...

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE to Announce Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year ...

Telangana Board to Declare TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019 on Apri ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Lost Telangana Intermediate Exam Hall Tickets? H ...

TN Board Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Scores to be Declared on Apr ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Declare Inter 1st, 2nd Scores ...

After Mayawati, Navjot Sidhu Stirs Row With Vote Appeal To Muslims

Nick Jonas is Thrilled Wife Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Share a So ...

From Amelie to Van Helsing: Notre-Dame Will Live on Through Hollywood ...

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Silchar Lok Sabha Elections: It’s advantage Modi in Assam’s Citize ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits 11,800 for the first time ever, Sens ...

Jet Airways shares slump 19% as debt-ridden airline looks to halt oper ...

Deepak Fertilisers shares jump 10% on expansion, fund raising plans

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha election has become more about ascertaining Aditya ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

IMD’s ‘good news’ for farmers vs Skymet’s warning of deficient ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok ban: Govt asks Google, Apple to remove app from Play Store and ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.