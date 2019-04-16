Pakistan Army claims BJP MLA copied patriotic song released on Ram Navami

Telangana BJP member Thakur Raja Singh Lodh, who represents Hyderabad’s Goshamahal constituency, posted a video of him singing "Hindustan Zindabad" on Twitter on Saturday.



My new song which will be released on 14th April at 11:45 AM on the occasion of #SriRamNavami is dedicated to our #IndianArmy forces. pic.twitter.com/Es391cE2PT

— Chowkidar Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) April 12, 2019



Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well. #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/lVPgRbcynQ

— Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) April 14, 2019

He tweeted: “My new song which will be released on April 14th at 11:45 AM on the occasion of #SriRamNavami is dedicated to our #IndianArmy forces.” He also attached a short clip of him recording the patriotic song.Within two days of the clip being released on Twitter, the director general of Pakistan’s ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor, said: “Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well.”

However, Ghafoor was not the only one to point out that the tune and lyrics of the song were all too similar to “Pakistan Zindabad”, a track sung by Pakistani singer Sahir Ali Bagga.

The song is also available on the verified YouTube channel of Inter-Services Public Relations, which is the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces. It was uploaded on March 21 and is dedicated to Pakistani Armed Forces.

Now, Raja Singh, who has always been open about his ill regard for the neighbouring country, claimed he had no idea about the existence of the Pakistani version of the song.

The BJP legislator later released a video saying no Indian is desperate enough to copy Pakistani songs, since the country produces terrorists, The News Minute reported.

“I didn't even know that a terrorist state can also have singers. We have no necessity to copy a song from Pakistan, a terrorist state. We have everything in India, people who write songs and those who sing,” he said.

Raja Singh had once also called for dethroning sportsman Sania Mirza as the brand ambassador of Telangana state.