Pak PM Imran Khan hits out at India, says cancelling talks is 'arrogant'

India's decision to cancel the foreign minister-level meeting in New York was "arrogant", Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday, asserting that he was "disappointed" by the New Delhi's "negative" response.

India on Friday cited the "brutal" killing of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the release of the postal stamps "glorifying" Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani for calling off the meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this month.

Announcing the cancellation of the meeting, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in New Delhi that the incidents "exposed" the "true face" of Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan to the world as well as Islamabad's evil agenda behind the proposal for talks.

"The latest brutal killings of our security personnel by Pakistan-based entities and the recent release of a series of 20 postage stamps by Pakistan glorifying a terrorist and terrorism confirm that Pakistan will not mend its ways," Kumar said.

"Disappointed at the arrogant and negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue," Prime Minister Khan said in a tweet.

"However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture," he said in a sharp reaction to India's cancellation of the meeting.

Kumar said talks with Pakistan after the "two deeply disturbing" developments would be "meaningless".

"In view of the changed situation, there will be no meeting between the Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan in New York," he said.

Reacting to India's remarks, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said Friday that the "so-called 'disturbing developments'" alluded to in the Indian statement predated the Indian agreement to hold the bilateral meeting in New York.

He said the alleged killing of a BSF soldier took place two days prior to the Indian announcement of its agreement to hold the bilateral meeting.

When the allegations of Pakistan's involvement first appeared, Pakistani rangers clearly conveyed to BSF through official channels that the country had nothing to do with it, he said.

"Pakistan...categorically reject these allegations...Our authorities would be prepared to conduct a joint investigation to establish the truth," Faisal said.

On the issue of the postage stamps, he said they were issued before the July 25 elections and before Prime Minister Khan assumed office on August 18.

"We choose not to further comment beyond saying that these comments are against all norms of civilised discourse and diplomatic communication," Faisal said.

"We believe by its ill-considered cancellation of the meeting, India has once again wasted a serious opportunity to change the dynamics of the bilateral relationship and put the region on the path of peace and development," he added.