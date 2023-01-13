Pained by passing away of Sharad Yadav: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was pained by the passing away of veteran politician Sharad Yadav and noted that during his long public life, he distinguished himself as an MP and a minister.

Yadav died Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

"Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia's ideals," Modi tweeted.

"I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.