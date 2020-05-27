App
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Paid media distorts truth to serve their masters: Rahul Gandhi hits back on his Maharashtra comments

"Watch this video to see how paid media distorts the truth to serve their masters and distract attention from REAL issues," Gandhi said on Twitter, sharing the video clip of his remarks made in the afternoon.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked a section of media for allegedly distorting his remarks on the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and put out a video clip in which he is talking about the conditions prevailing in the state.

Earlier in the day, when he was asked about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, where the Congress is a ruling partner, Gandhi had said that there is a difference between running a government and supporting a government.

"We are supporting the Maharashtra government, but we are not in the key decision-making role," he had said, adding that Maharashtra requires full support of the central government as it is fighting a very difficult battle.

The BJP attacked Gandhi for "dumping" the Shiv Sena-led government of which the Congress is a partner.

First Published on May 27, 2020 09:12 am

