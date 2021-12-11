MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

P Chidambaram takes dig at law minister over 'no proposal to scrap sedition law', Kiren Rijiju hits back

Rijiju hit back at Chidambaram, asking how many thousand sedition cases were slapped on people by the Congress government.

PTI
December 11, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST
P Chidambaram (File image)

P Chidambaram (File image)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a swipe at Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for stating that the home ministry has no proposal under consideration to scrap the sedition law, saying what he did not state was that it has proposals to book many innocent people under the law.

Rijiju hit back at Chidambaram, asking how many thousand sedition cases were slapped on people by the Congress government. The law minister on Friday said in Lok Sabha that the Ministry of Home Affairs has no proposal under consideration to scrap Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with sedition.

ALSO READ: Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by 'fear of elections': Chidambaram

Responding to a question by Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal on whether the Supreme Court has recently termed the sedition law as colonial and has made an observation that it is being misused, Rijiju said,"No such observations have been found in any judgment or order delivered by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India." Reacting to Rijiju's written reply in Lok Sabha, Chidambaram tweeted, "The Minister of Law said that MHA has informed him that there is no proposal to repeal the sedition law (Section 124A). What he did not say was that MHA has proposals to book many innocent people under the sedition law!"

The law minister also said that there is no record of the Supreme Court making any observations on the sedition law, the Congress leader noted. "What he (law minister) did not say was that he does not read newspapers reporting the proceedings of the SC," Chidambaram said.

Close

Related stories

Tagging Chidambaram's tweets, Rijiju hit back and asked how many thousand sedition cases were slapped on people by the Congress government. "Law Minister may not read newspaper but Law Minister knows that media reports do not become part of official Depart records. Hon'ble SC is aware of how to make observations & how to pass formal orders!" Rijiju tweeted.
PTI
Tags: #Kiren Rijiju #P Chidambaram #Section 124A #sedition law
first published: Dec 11, 2021 04:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.