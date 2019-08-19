P Chidambaram slams govt, alleges 'new normal' in J&K

Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on August 19 hit out at the Centre over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that there was a "new normal" in place.

"Everything is normal in J&K. Schools open, no students. Everything is normal in J&K. Internet shut down once again," Chidambaram said.

"Everything is normal in J&K. Mehbooba Mufti's daughter under house arrest. She asks why? No answer," he said.

"If you are wondering what is going on, please understand, this is the new normal," he added.