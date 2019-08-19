App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

P Chidambaram slams govt, alleges 'new normal' in J&K

"Everything is normal in J&K. Schools open, no students. Everything is normal in J&K. Internet shut down once again," Chidambaram said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on August 19 hit out at the Centre over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that there was a "new normal" in place.



"Everything is normal in J&K. Mehbooba Mufti's daughter under house arrest. She asks why? No answer," he said.

Close

"If you are wondering what is going on, please understand, this is the new normal," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under an unprecedented security cover and curfew-like restrictions on August 4, a day before the Centre revoked the state's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 06:23 pm

