App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

P Chidambaram credits Congress state finance ministers for sorting out GST mess

Taking to Twitter, he lauded the efforts of the six Congress finance ministers who were actively helping the GST Council.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on January 11 credited the finance ministers of his party in six states for sorting out "the mess" created by the government on GST implementation.

Taking to Twitter, he lauded the efforts of the six Congress finance ministers who were actively helping the GST Council.

"GST Council is sorting out the mess created by the government, thanks to the active participation and wise advice of six Congress State Finance Ministers

"Decisions taken yesterday were largely because of the initiative taken by the Congress finance ministers ," he tweeted.

Chidambaram also said that the MSME sector has got some relief, "thanks to the role played by the Congress finance ministers".
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 01:02 pm

tags #Economy #GST #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.