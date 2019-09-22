App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over three-fourths of J&K population supported Article 370 abrogation: Rajnath Singh

He rubbished the "one man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter" theory often used by the neighbouring country to justify militancy in the northern state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Article 370 was like a "canker" that bled Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on September 22, asserting that more than three-fourths population of the erstwhile state supported its abrogation.

Addressing a "Jan Jagran Sabha" (public awareness meet) organized by the BJP, where leaders spoke on the Narendra Modi government's move to strip J&K of the special status, Singh said the party has lived up to its promises.

"As a nationalist party, the BJP never softened its stand on the issue. Article 370 was like a canker (nasoor) which left J&K bleeding. We have now demonstrated that we are an honest and credible party which fulfills its promises," Singh said evoking applause from the crowd.

Close

He blamed Article 370, and Article 35A which arose out of it, for the state being in the throes of terrorism.

related news

"J&K will now be transformed within five years. In fact, more than three-fourths of its population wanted this provision to go. Our intentions were good and it is no surprise that our move was supported wholeheartedly by our alliance partners," Singh said.

Cautioning the neighbouring country against promoting cross-border terrorism, in the wake of the recent developments in Kashmir, he said, "Talks with Pakistan will henceforth resume only after it stops promoting terrorism. And it must also keep in mind that J&K is an integral part of India. All discussions will only take place about Pak-occupied Kashmir."

Notably, the abolition of Article 370 has been one of the key promises made by the BJP in its election manifestos. It was accomplished earlier this year by a presidential order and the ruling party at the Centre managed to secure a parliamentary nod for bifurcation of the state into Union territories with the help of its coalition partners.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), however, emerged as the lone dissenting voice from within the alliance as it staged a walkout in both the Houses of the Parliament after expressing his disapproval over the Narendra Modi government's move.

The defence minister also warned Pakistan against "repeating mistakes of 1965 and 1971", referring to the two wars fought and won against the neighbouring country, and claimed that it ran the risk of getting "dismantled" on account of flagrant violation of human rights.

"We do not need to do anything against Pakistan. It will get dismantled because of the very path it has chosen. The country will be devoured by flagrant violation of human rights and flourishing terrorism on its soil," Singh remarked grimly, without elaborating further.

He rubbished the "one man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter" theory often used by the neighbouring country to justify militancy in the northern state.

"Let us see how many terrorists they can send (to India). None of them will go back," he added.

Among others who addressed the gathering were Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nityanand Rai and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 22, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.