Over Rs 19 crore unaccounted cash seized in Telangana during Code of Conduct enforcement

More than Rs 19 crore of unaccounted cash has been seized in Telangana during the enforcement of model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections that came into effect from March 10.

As on Saturday, Rs 19.03 crore has been seized, an official release said. The worth of liquor seized was Rs 2.86 crore, and narcotics worth Rs 2.48 crore also has been captured, the release said.

Gold, silver and other metals worth Rs 26. 76 lakh have also been seized, it added.

The 'Naa Vote' (my vote) voter facilitation app, an innovative tool of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Telangana, has been downloaded by 2.6 lakh electors.

The features of the app include searching voter ID in the electoral roll, details of booth-level officer (BLO) and candidates' information constituency-wise.