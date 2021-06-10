'Over my dead body': Congress' G-23 leader Kapil Sibal vows not to join BJP, disapproves of Jitin Prasad's move

Sibal and other G-23 leaders wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi last year seeking sweeping changes in the party (File image)

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is part of the dissident 'G-23' group, has rejected the possibility of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speculations about his, as well as other G-23 members' exit from the Congress, gained momentum after party veteran Jitin Prasad - a member of the dissident club - switched over to the saffron party on June 9.

Disapproving Prasad's move, Sibal said on June 10 that such a switchover could only be facilitated when "ideology does not matter". In his case, as well as most other G-23 members, the ideology of Congress is deeply rooted, Sibal claimed.

"We're true Congressmen, never in my life will I think of joining BJP, like over my dead body," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Sibal, however, said that he may think of leaving the party only if he is asked by the Congress top brass. Even in such a scenario, Sibal said, he would never join the BJP.

"It could be that if Congress leadership informs me to leave, I may think of leaving party on that basis but won't join BJP," he said.

Sibal, while noting that there may be reasons behind Prasada's decision to quit the Congress, said he completely disagrees with his decision to join the rival BJP.

"I am not against what Jitin Prasada did as there must be some reason which hasn't been disclosed, but joining BJP is something I cannot understand. It shows we are moving from 'Aaya Ram Gaya Ram' to 'Prasada' politics, jahan prasad mile, you join that party," he said.

Prasada, a prominent Brahman face of the party in Uttar Pradesh, joined the BJP a day earlier in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The 47-year-old had served as a Union minister in the erstwhile UPA government, and was also considered to be close to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Highlighting Prasada's exit, Sibal reiterated his appeal to the party top brass to address the challenge which the Congress is facing.

"I am sure leadership knows what the problems are and I hope the leadership listens because nothing survives without listening, no corporate structure can survive without listening and so is with politics. If you don't listen, you will fall into bad days," he said.

The G-23 of the Congress comprised 23 senior leaders - Prasada has now left - who wrote to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in August last year seeking sweeping changes in the leadership structure. The group has cited the party's string of electoral reversals over the past few years, while calling for a "collective and visible leadership" on the ground.