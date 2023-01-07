English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Over 96% of TMC's income came from electoral bonds in 2021-22: Audit report

    The TMC showed Rs 42 crore income from electoral bonds in 2020-21, according to the report.

    PTI
    January 07, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (file photo)

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (file photo)

    Over 96 per cent of income of the Trinamool Congress in 2021-22 came from electoral bonds, according to the party's annual audit report, which also showed that its income from these bonds rose from Rs 42 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 528.14 crore in 2021-22.

    An electoral bond is a financial tool for enabling donations to political parties.

    The report, which was released on Friday, stated that out of a total income of Rs 545.74 crore of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021-22, as much as Rs 528.14 crore came from electoral bonds.

    It also said that Rs 14.36 crore came from fees/subscriptions/collections from primary party members.

    The TMC showed Rs 42 crore income from electoral bonds in 2020-21, according to the report.

    The party's expenditure also rose after it won the assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021.

    The TMC's expenditure was Rs 132.52 crore in 2020-2021 which increased to Rs 268.33 crore in 2021-2022.

    The report was submitted to the Election Commission.

     

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Electoral Bonds #India #Politics #TMC #west bengal
    first published: Jan 7, 2023 11:50 am