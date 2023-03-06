 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Over 2 crore youths will get jobs in next 3-4 years: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:14 AM IST

Addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day 'Lucknow Kaushal Mahotsav', Adityanath said by developing the skills of UP's youth, the state can play the role of the growth engine of the country's economy.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said his government is running a campaign under 'Mission Rozgar' that will provide jobs to more than two crore youths in the next three-four years.

The government has started 'CM Apprenticeship Training' and seven-and-a-half-lakh youth of the state will be covered under the scheme, the CM said at the event jointly organised by the National Skill Development Mission and the Uttar Pradesh government.

Under the apprenticeship scheme, the government and the industry together will give an honorarium to the youth studying in universities and colleges, he said. They will be connected with experiential work and new training.