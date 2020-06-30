App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Over 1 crore people benefitted from Shiv Bhojan scheme: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

In view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, meals were served at Rs 5 per plate, and stranded migrant workers and students,homeless people and many other citizens benefitted from the scheme, Thackeray said in a statement.

PTI
File image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said more than one crore people have so far benefitted from the state government's 'Shiv Bhojan' thali scheme, which was started in January this year to serve a full meal to the poor at Rs 10.

In view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, meals were served at Rs 5 per plate, and stranded migrant workers and students,homeless people and many other citizens benefitted from the scheme, Thackeray said in a statement.

There are 848 Shiv Bhojan centres in the state and the scheme is being implemented till the taluka level, he said.

"The scheme, started on January 26 this year, was aimed at benefitting the poor and downtrodden and till today 1,00,00,870 thalis have been served. The scheme is proving to be a boon for the needy persons," the chief minister said.

Under the scheme, 79,918 thalis were served in January, 4,67,869 in February, 5,78,031 in March, 24,99,257 in April, 33,84,040 in May and 29,91,755 thalis were served in June, he said.

The Shiv Bhojan canteens also adheredto the hygiene protocols during the lockdown period, Thackeray said.

He said the state food and civil supplies department needs to be appreciated for handling the scheme in a very organised manner. PTI MR GK.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:45 am

tags #India #Politics

