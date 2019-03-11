App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 10:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Over 1.74 crore eligible to cast vote for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana

There are 1,74,48,293 crore electorate in the state, as against over 1.60 crore in 2014 LS polls. Of these, 80,51,140 are females, Chief Electoral Officer Rajiv Ranjan said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Over 1.74 crore people in Haryana are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 10 Lok Sabha seats of the state, the election for which will be held on May 12.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Rajiv Ranjan on March 10 said the photo electoral rolls prepared on the basis of January 1, 2019, as qualifying date and finally published on January 31 along with the supplements prepared under continuous updation thereafter will be used.

There are 1,74,48,293 crore electorate in the state, as against over 1.60 crore in 2014 LS polls. Of these, 80,51,140 are females, he said.

Electoral Photo ID Cards (EPICs) are issued to 100 per cent electors and coverage of photo electors are 100 per cent, Ranjan said, adding there are 19,425 polling stations in the state out of which 5,494 falls in urban and 13,931 in rural areas.

related news

He said for the first time VVPAT machines will be used in all 10 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

In the 2014 state elections, VVPATs were used in some Thanesar (Kurukshetra), Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak and Gurgaon Assembly constituencies.

Ranjan said cVIGIL mobile application has been launched under the directions of the Election Commission of India and complaints on violations of poll code can be uploaded on this app.

The c-vigil mobile application gives people an opportunity to click pictures and take videos of poll code violations and send it to election officers concerned. The app can triangulate the exact location of the complaint.

"Within 100 minutes, the complainant will be given feedback on the action taken," he said. The ECI had launched the app in July.

Ranjan said the poll panel has launched persons with disability (PwD) App, using which voters who have enrolled themselves as diasbled can avail pick-up and drop service.

Instructions regarding strict compliance of the Model Code of Conduct have been issued to the administrative secretaries of all departments, deputy commissioners and political parties, he told reporters here.

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on March 10, kick-starting the countdown for a mega electoral battle where the BJP will pitch for a re-election of the Modi government amid the Opposition's efforts for a united fight to unseat it.

The polling will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 10:33 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Delhi Govt Floats Global Tenders for 375 E-Buses, 1st Phase of 1000 Lo ...

Taliban Founder Mullah Omar Lived Just 3 Miles Away From US Bases in A ...

Amid Speculation of Joining BJP, TMC MLA Terms Mamata Great Leader, Sa ...

PewDiePie Fans Deface WWII Memorial in New York With a Viral Meme

PUBG Mobile Ban: After Rajkot, Surat PUBG Faces Ban in Bhavnagar And G ...

India vs Australia: I Don't React to Criticism as I Live in My Own Wor ...

Election Tracker LIVE: Parties in Battle Mode Day After EC Announces D ...

Rajkummar Rao: No Point Sitting at Home Playing Video Games, Go Out an ...

Jio Effect: Vodafone Offers Free Zomato Gold Membership to Attract Mor ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19; counti ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex eyes 37,000, Nifty aims 11,100, midcaps ...

Dilip Buildcon shares jump 7 percent on NHAI project win

Jet Airways shares surge 13% amid reports of fresh funding

Rupee jumps 20 paise to 69.94 a dollar in opening trade, bond yields f ...

Sensex soars 233 points, Nifty up 75 points in early trade on announce ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

BJP using air strikes in Pakistan to further political agenda, but too ...

Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut se ...

Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, in ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

Premier League: Efficient Arsenal hand subdued Manchester United a rea ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s leaked picture from the sets of Lo ...

Varun Dhawan trolls girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the sweetest way possi ...

Ishaan Khatter's next to be a biopic on freedom fighter Birsa Munda?

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin is 'Sorry' for being a Jonas Broth ...

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Aalisha Panwar to replace Hina Khan as Komoli ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Rekha, Sonali Bendre mak ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Natasha Dalal makes her ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Sonali Bendre marks her ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.