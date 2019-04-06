App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 1.16 lakh new voters enrolled in HP in three months: Chief Electoral Officer

The CEO said about 2.50 lakh youths have been identified eligible as voters in the state and their registration process will be completed by April 19, 10 days before the last date of filing of nomination papers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Over 1.16 lakh people enrolled as fresh voters in Himachal Pradesh in about three months since January this year, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Devesh Kumar said on April 6.

Presiding over a state-level workshop on the Lok Sabha Election 2019 at Akashwani Shimla, the CEO said Himachal Pradesh emerged as the top performer in enrolment of new electors.

"Casting vote in democracy is not only our right but also a duty and responsibility of every voter," the CEO said, adding that every citizen should ensure his or her participation in democratic process by using franchise.

He said two polling stations have been set up in each assembly constituency of the state, which will be operated by women only.

Apart from this, special arrangements will be made to facilitate specially abled voters, he added.

The CEO said efforts were also being made to increase the vote percentage and the commission's target was to ensure that every voter exercises franchise.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 08:45 pm

