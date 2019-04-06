Over 1.16 lakh new voters enrolled in HP in three months: Chief Electoral Officer

Over 1.16 lakh people enrolled as fresh voters in Himachal Pradesh in about three months since January this year, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Devesh Kumar said on April 6.

Presiding over a state-level workshop on the Lok Sabha Election 2019 at Akashwani Shimla, the CEO said Himachal Pradesh emerged as the top performer in enrolment of new electors.

The CEO said about 2.50 lakh youths have been identified eligible as voters in the state and their registration process will be completed by April 19, 10 days before the last date of filing of nomination papers.

"Casting vote in democracy is not only our right but also a duty and responsibility of every voter," the CEO said, adding that every citizen should ensure his or her participation in democratic process by using franchise.

He said two polling stations have been set up in each assembly constituency of the state, which will be operated by women only.

Apart from this, special arrangements will be made to facilitate specially abled voters, he added.

The CEO said efforts were also being made to increase the vote percentage and the commission's target was to ensure that every voter exercises franchise.