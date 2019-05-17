Outsiders threatening voters in Varanasi: Mayawati

Slamming the Election Commission, Mayawati asked why the poll body was not keeping a watch on Varanasi like it was doing in West Bengal.
BSP chief Mayawati on May 17 alleged that outsiders are being used to lure and threaten voters in Varanasi to ensure a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why the EC was not focusing on the constituency.
In a tweet, Mayawati charged, "In a bid to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins from Varanasi, outsiders are being used to lure and threaten voters. In this case, how can a free and impartial polls be held".