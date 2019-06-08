App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Outcome budget an admission by AAP govt of its 'complete failure': BJP

If Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not fulfil his promise of providing free Wi-Fi services in the four-and-a-half years, how would he be able to provide free travel to women in Metro trains and buses, Tiwari asked.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The outcome budget for 2019-20 is an admission by the AAP government of its "complete failure" to govern the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on June 8.

If Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not fulfil his promise of providing free Wi-Fi services in the four-and-a-half years, how would he be able to provide free travel to women in Metro trains and buses, Tiwari asked.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has recently proposed to provide free rides to women in Metro trains and buses.

Close

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday presented the outcome budget of his government, which showed that its ambitious project to provide Wi-Fi was delayed and would materialise next year.

related news

"Through its outcome budget, the Kejriwal government is admitting that it has completely failed to run the city government," Tiwari said.

He said the Delhi government had to install CCTV cameras in the city, provide free Wi-Fi services, and start new buses including e-buses, but failed to do so.

"These are the schemes for which the ruling party had made promises at the time of Assembly elections in 2015," he said.

The people of Delhi are ready to elect the BJP in the next Assembly elections, he claimed.

"People very well know that Delhi will develop only when there is a BJP government in Delhi, besides the Modi government at the Centre. There is only one narrative in the lanes, mohallas and chaupals and that is, Kejriwal should go and BJP should come to power in Delhi," he said.

The AAP had won the 2015 Assembly elections winning 67 of the 70 seats.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 09:40 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.