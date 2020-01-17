Out on bail, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins anti-CAA protests at Jama Masjid

A day after being released from Tihar jail, Bhim Army chief Chandrshekhar Azad joined anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at New Delhi's Jama Masjid on January 17, according to reports.

At the protests, Azad said "peaceful protest is our strength".

"People from all religions who support us should join us in great number to prove it to the govt that these protests are not led by Muslims alone," Azad said, according to news agency ANI.

Azad was released from Tihar late on January 16 night.

His outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship act on December 20, without police permission. He was sent to judicial custody on December 21.

On January 15, a Delhi court had granted bail to Azad, who was accused of inciting people during the anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid.

The court had also restrained Azad from visiting Delhi for four weeks and directed him not to hold any dharna till the elections in the national capital.