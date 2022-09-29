 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ours 'friendly contest and not battle between rivals', says Shashi Tharoor after Digvijaya Singh meets him

Sep 29, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST

"Received a visit from Digvijaya Singh this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party," Tharoor said in a tweet.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is likely to file his nomination for the Congress president's post on Friday, met Shashi Tharoor, who said they agreed that theirs is "not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest" among colleagues.

Singh met the party MP from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday after collecting nomination papers for the polls. "Received a visit from Digvijaya Singh this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party," Tharoor said in a tweet.

"We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, @incIndia will win!" he said. Tharoor has already declared that he will file his nomination for the post of Congress president on Friday, the last day of the nomination process.

