Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 09:20 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Our women are unsafe today, but BJP busy protecting cows: Uddhav Thackeray

The Sena chief also found fault with the way the BJP was protecting cows, and giving short shrift to women safety.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, whose party abstained from the no-trust vote moved against the NDA government, said BJP’s idea of Hindutva is different from theirs.

The Sena chief also found fault with the way the BJP was protecting cows, and giving short shrift to women safety.

“I don't accept the Hindutva that is being adhered to in the country, for the last three-four years. That is the not our idea of Hindutva. Our women are unsafe today, and you are protecting the cows. You can't target people for their eating preferences,” said Uddhav Thackeray in an interview to Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

The comment comes a day after BJP president Amit Shah told party workers in Maharashtra that there would be no alliance with the Shiv Sena for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

First Published on Jul 23, 2018 09:20 am

tags #BJP #India #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

